Buffalo Public Schools, former McKinley High School principal reach settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A settlement has been reached between the Buffalo Public School District and former McKinley High School principal Crystal Barton.

It allows Barton to resume working in the district, effective immediately, though it's not clear if she will.

The district sent 7 News the following statement late Monday night:

“The District and Mrs. Barton have amicably resolved and settled various forms of litigation amongst them. As part of the settlement, Mrs. Barton, who is one of the longest tenured and highly regarded principals in the District is eligible to immediately return to service at McKinley High School. Mrs. Barton is currently considering all of her options at this time. We are all very pleased to have finally put all these matters behind us and the District is appreciative and thankful to Principal Barton for all of her years of service.” Ka’Ron Barnes

Barton was initially placed on leave in 2017 when the New York Civil Liberties Union sued, saying Barton repeatedly ignored a student's request to form an LGBTQ group at the school.

In 2018, an investigation was opened into $22,000 worth of purchases she allegedly made using public funds.

Since Barton was placed on paid leave, she's been paid more than $500,000. She was one of three former principals still getting paid, despite being off the job at the time.