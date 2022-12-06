Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.

"This is a state of emergency. The classroom starts on the school bus, and we don't have enough aides. We don't have enough drivers. These are not safe conditions, and these are our most vulnerable populations," Masten District Councilmember Ulysees Wingo, who proposed the resolution, said.

Buffalo School said the district and the union have been renegotiating a contract for months, but have not come close to reaching a solution. In a press conference on Wednesday, the district's general counsel said one of the reasons is they can't agree on a three-bell start time.

Right now, the district operates on a two-bell system. The district's plan would switch the school district to a three-bell system.

"It will take schools from the two bell system, which is you start around 8 o'clock and around 9 o'clock, to starting at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.," Ed Speidel, President of the District Parent Coordinating Council, said.

Speidel said the time change would affect all elementary schools and three hybrid schools:



City Honors School

Frederick Law Olmsted #156

The Academy for Visual and Performing Arts

Yet, the district says the union is simply refusing to discuss or even provide feedback on their bell-time proposal.

"We've thrown everything that we possibly can at the wall to try to address this. We have a solution by adjusting bell times that would solve this problem," Nate Kuzma, general counsel for the district said, "If you don't like the bell time proposal, what can you change to make that work? What can we change in terms of our proposal to make that work?"

Kuzma said the three-bell proposal has been offered to resolve a transportation crisis. Councilmember Wingo said out of the hundreds of bus routes, 47 were not covered more than 50 times last year. Speidel said those issues have continued this year.

"Over 60% of the time, the families of 50 children, and sometimes it's two or three busses so it's 150 families we're affected by the late school bus," Speidel said, "Adults, negotiate a fair contract and save our kids."

BTF President has not returned any of 7 News reporter Olivia Proia's calls since Wednesday. She called his office on Monday and was told he would not be available for comment.