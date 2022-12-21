Advocates renew call for "Solutions Not Suspensions" for BPS students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local parents and advocates have been speaking out about suspensions since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, calling for alternatives for Buffalo Public Schools.

"It's a problem. Suspensions are not working. And we know it don't work," said Sam Radford, Director, CAO Better Schools Better Neighborhoods.

Last we spoke, advocates told 7 News they were putting together resources to make sure every school's code of conduct is implemented fully, now they sent a 26-page document to the district outlining a path forward.

"We're hopeful that the board will engage in dialogue with us and really do their job to implement policy because right now they're grossly out of compliance with the code of conduct and even with basic NY state education and law," said Jessica Bauer Walker, parent and President of BPS Community Health Worker Parent Association.

Students say most of the time they're getting suspended for things out of their control, like being late.

"Most of the time I'm late to school because of the metro being late. I'm waking up at 5, it's better but sometimes the bus is not always gonna be there," said Kariah Kulu, 10th grader at Bennett High School.

Sometimes there are more serious situations, but students say they can be handled with a more thoughtful response.

Half of these problems are always caused by misunderstanding and not taking the time to work through the problem. They're finding the quickest solution, just suspend the kid," said Serea Walker, 10th grader at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

A look at the numbers

BPS has a database outlining suspensions for each school year. In September, a spokesperson told 7 News suspensions were down 21% at 282.

Here's where things stand now, per the database:



Suspensions are now at 1,290

89% of those suspended this school year are students of color

Schools with the most suspensions:

PS 169 Math, Science and Technology: 21.5% of students Burgard High School: 18.8% of students East Community High School 16.2% of students

Reasons for suspension

Fighting: 19% Insubordination: 14% Disrespectful Behavior: 9%



What are the solutions?

Advocates say the solution is simple, just follow the code of conduct.

"The code of conduct that Buffalo Public Schools has is very good," said Bauer Walker, who claims the district doesn't follow the code.

They'd also like to see suspension notifications made available in different languages and more resources come inside schools to support students when needed.

They're also calling on the state to pass the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill, which would do the following:

Eliminate suspensions for insubordination

Limit the suspensions to 20 school days

Require students get their school work when suspended

Eliminate suspensions for grades K-3

Advocates say they've spoke to the superintendent and plan to bring these solutions to the next Board of Education meeting on December 21 at 5:30pm.