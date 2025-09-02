BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As students across New York State head back to school this year, they'll need to leave their smartphones behind under a new statewide policy that takes effect immediately.

"We have to liberate them from this. We have to just draw a line now and say no, enough is enough," said Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2024 when the smartphone ban was first announced.

Starting this school year, New York is requiring statewide bell-to-bell restrictions on smartphones.

New York State's school phone ban is here: What you need to know

This also applies to other internet-enabled personal devices like smartwatches or iPads in K-12 schools.

"Let our kids be kids again," Hochul said.

The ban applies to students enrolled in public schools, charter schools and BOCES programs.

Exceptions to the smartphone ban

There are exceptions to the rule, including:



Devices needed for medical reasons as part of an Individualized Education Program (IEP)

For translation services

To contact parents

Authorization by a teacher, principal, or the school district, charter school, or BOCES for a specific educational purpose

For healthcare reasons

In the event of an emergency

How to find your district's rules

Each district was required to submit its distraction-free learning plan earlier this summer.

Parents and students can check their specific district's policy by visiting the state's website here, scrolling down and typing in their district's name.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.