New York State Department of Health releases official school COVID-19 guidance for 2021-2022

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health, along with Governor Kathy Hochul, released the official COVID-19 guidance for the 2021-2022 school year.

Gov. Hochul announced on Thursday evening that "the Public Health and Health Planning Council passed an emergency regulation and the Health Commissioner issued a determination requiring all teachers, administrators and other school employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing unless they show proof of vaccination, with either a CDC vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass."

In addition to the testing/vaccination requirements, some of the guidance includes:



wearing a mask at all times indoors, regardless of vaccination status, except in certain situations

social distancing of at least three feet is strongly recommended between all students

distancing of at least six feet is recommended between students and teachers/staff, and between teachers/staff who are not fully vaccinated

all “close contacts” with someone with COVID must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 unless they also present possible symptoms of infection

You can read the full guidance here.

When taking office last month, Gov. Hochul said one of her top priorities is getting children back in school. At that time, she said NYS will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly.

Erie County released it's school guidance last month.