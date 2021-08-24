Gov. Hochul: NYS school personnel will be required to be vaccinated with option to test out weekly

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a briefing during her first day in office Tuesday, outlining her top priorities as she begins her term as governor.

Hochul said priority number one is getting children back in school and protecting the environment. To achieve this, the governor said NYS will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly. She reiterated that this will be the policy "for now."

The governor also announced a back-to-school NYS COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff readily available and convenient. She is also directing the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal masking policy for anyone entering schools.

Later this week Hochul said she will announce school polices that are concise and consistent "giving the school districts what they have been asking for."

