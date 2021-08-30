Enterprise Charter School delays opening day to readjust on safety guidance

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Students at Enterprise Charter School are getting their summer break extended.

Enterprise Charter was to begin the new school year Monday, August 30, however, due to recent changes in COVID-19 school guidance, Enterprise is delaying the start of school until Tuesday, September 7.

A letter went out to Enterprise Charter School families saying “given the sudden and significant change to policy” they are unable to make needed changes in time for Monday’s opening.

WKBW Enterprise lettter

The school says it needs more time to make modifications in the school facilities in order to get the latest guidance on recommended social distancing for meals.

Late last Friday, the New York State Department of Education announced along with a mask mandate for schools, an additional requirement of six feet of distance during mealtimes when masks are off.

But Enterprise will have the school building open Tuesday, August 31 through Thursday, September 2 from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. for school uniform purchases.

The school says it regrets any difficultly it presented to families work and childcare schedules.

