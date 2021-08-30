Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

Enterprise Charter School delays opening day to readjust on safety guidance

“Given the sudden and significant change to policy"
items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Outside Enterprise Charter School.
ENTERPRISE CHARTER .jpeg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:22:05-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Students at Enterprise Charter School are getting their summer break extended.

Enterprise Charter was to begin the new school year Monday, August 30, however, due to recent changes in COVID-19 school guidance, Enterprise is delaying the start of school until Tuesday, September 7.

A letter went out to Enterprise Charter School families saying “given the sudden and significant change to policy” they are unable to make needed changes in time for Monday’s opening.

ENTERPRISE CHARTER SCHOOL DELAY LETTER .jpg
Enterprise lettter

The school says it needs more time to make modifications in the school facilities in order to get the latest guidance on recommended social distancing for meals.

Late last Friday, the New York State Department of Education announced along with a mask mandate for schools, an additional requirement of six feet of distance during mealtimes when masks are off.

But Enterprise will have the school building open Tuesday, August 31 through Thursday, September 2 from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. for school uniform purchases.

The school says it regrets any difficultly it presented to families work and childcare schedules.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716