Buffalo School District eyeing altering start time to address bus driver shortages

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is proposing to alter school start times to adjust for a school bus driver shortage.

But this plan is not sitting well with the city’s teachers union.

“We're very optimistic. We're very hopeful,” remarked Dr. Tonja Williams, superintendent, Buffalo Public School District.

WKBW Dr. Tonja Williams, superintendent, Buffalo Public School District.

Superintendent Williams tells me the district is proposing a three-tier bus system to deal with a severe bus driver shortage. but this would change the two current city schools' start times of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 a.m.

“That means that there would be three pick-ups per bus, instead of the two that we currently have and the feeling is that is what would help us with this bus driver shortage,” explained Dr. Williams.

WKBW BTF's response to BPS MOU.

But under the current contract with the buffalo teachers federation teachers are not to start work before 7:50 a.m. or end after 4:05 p.m.

“The teachers are furious. They're really angry. I just sent it out to them last night and the phone calls and the messages I've gotten are just sheer anger,” responded Phil Rumore, president, Buffalo Teachers Federation.

WKBW Phil Rumore, president, Buffalo Teachers Federation.

The BTF’s Rumore, who's been trying to hammer out a new teachers' contract for three years, says the district has not indicated what schools would be affected by start times.

“I don't see how parents and teachers and staff can just quickly change their child care — just like that — it's hard,” noted Rumore. “And the kids are going to get home late now especially when there's snow or something like that they won't get home until maybe 8'o'clock at night.”

WKBW BTF outlines issues with MOU from BPS.

“It won't impact every teacher and we don't anticipate that it would necessarily be something that's mandatory. We want to be understanding to teachers,” Dr. Williams commented.

But the president of Buffalo's District Parent Coordinating Council, Edward Spiedel, says this would be the best option for families.

WKBW Buffalo's District Parent Coordinating Council, Edward Spiedel, Zoom interview.

“Most schools are affected less than a half hour either way, so that was the positive part, I think there were two or three schools where it was a little over an hour, but most schools were affected less than a half hour either way,” described Spiedel. “But I think this will help every family and my question to everybody involved is when are children going to be first."

Spiedel is also on the Sunrise Committee for busing transportation in the district.

WKBW School bus pulling out of BPS #81 in Buffalo Wednesday as students return.

“What would your message be to Phil Rumore on this issue as a parent?” Buckley asked.

“Please — find a way to do what's best for students first,” replied Spiedel. “They have a bargaining chip now — so in my eyes we're going to see where children stand.”

WKBW Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore.

Rumore says he's planning to file a grievance against the district.

Both Rumore and the school superintendent tell me they are willing to meet to continue negotiations, but no date has been set.

“We know that our teachers want the children in class, on time, learning, so it would be a win-win for all of us will,” declared Dr. Williams.

