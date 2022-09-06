Adding more school resource officers at Niagara County schools

PENDLETON, NY (WKBW) — “It re-ups your vigilance to look at things, and take all things seriously,” stated Dr. Sean Croft, superintendent, Starpoint Central School District.

A new school year begins in the wake of two tragedies last May, Buffalo’s mass shooting and the Uvalde, Texas School shootings.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has appointed three new school resource officers throughout the county for this year, bringing the total to five.

WKBW Niagara County Sheriff's emblem.

The following districts/schools were assigned, resource officers:

Newfane Central School District

Niagara BOCES Vocational School

Wilson Central School District

Niagara Charter School

Starpoint Central School District

“The kids in 5th grade now — they grew up knowing all the things that could happen and they're not oblivious to these situations. It’s just the way of the world now,” remarked Deputy Gwedolyn Schuler, school resource officer.

It was the first day on the job for Niagara County Sheriff Deputy Gwendolyn Schuler as the new school resource officer at the Starpoint Central School District in Pendleton. She’s calling it her “dream job”.

WKBW Niagara County Sheriff Deputy Gwendolyn Schuler as the new school resource officer at Starpoint.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to become a police officer is because of the school resource officer I had when I was in high school and so he kind of inspired me and to be here doing what he did for me — is amazing,” reflected Deputy Schuler. “It was just so good for me as a student to know that somebody was there watching our back and we could just focus on the education and didn't have to worry."

Deputy Schuler joins retired Niagara County Sheriff Deputy Craig Beiter, who has been a Startpoint school resource officer for seven years. He's happy to have more help.

WKBW Retired Niagara County Sheriff Deputy Craig Beiter has been a school resource officer for seven years at Starpoint.

“With 560,000 square feet of building — adding a second resource officer is a great asset,” replied Beiter.

WKBW Outside Starpoint Middle School.

Starpoint Superintendent Dr. Croft tells me given the size of the campus, which has four school buildings and 3,000 students, they’ve wanted to add more security, so over the summer, the school board approved it.

“The unfortunate shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde put some intensity behind that discussion and thankfully our board of ed agreed with that recommendation,” explained Dr. Croft. “It re-ups your vigilance to look for things and to take all threats seriously.”

WKBW Dr. Sean Croft, superintendent, Starpoint Central School District.



The SRO’s are keeping a close watch on these Starpoint buildings making sure there are no security risks.

“Everyone is kind of on the lookout — just for different things that could be changed and things that could be better,” responded Deputy Schuler. “A lock-down — I would be in constant communication with the sheriff's office, so if something were to happen, I have my school radio — I have my department radio, so there's always constant communication back and forth — there's the most instantaneous reaction from both sides.”

But both officers say as they work to keep students and staff safe. They are constantly building relationships between law enforcement and youth.

WKBW School resource officers stand in hallway as students change classes.

"The first thing you want to look for is a rapport with the children. You learn a lot from the children,” noted Beiter.

Those relationships are clicking on the very first day. As officers stood in the hallways at the change of classes, students responded to them with fist-bumps and high fives.

WKBW High-five for SRO at Starpoint.

Superintendent Croft says student safety is the number one priority.

“Just the importance of what we have to do every day of keeping them safe,” described Croft. “I can't think of something bigger than a parent putting their child on a bus and sending them off to school for six or seven hours and you're the one who's in charge of keeping them safe."

