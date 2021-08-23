7 tips to help your student get on a back to school sleep schedule

As you get ready to send your students back to school, it’s important to make sure they have the essentials in their backpack: pencils, notebooks, a calculator and maybe most important--sleep.

"Good sleep is an essential thing to put in their backpack with their back to school supplies," said Doctor Amanda Hassinger, UBMD.

Along with Dr. Aleberto Monegro, Dr. Amanda Hassinger runs the new sleep center at Oishei Children’s Hospital with UBMD.

They say children need anywhere from 8 to 12 hours of sleep depending on their age.

"Adolescents really do struggle in first and second period and they found that if they get more sleep, their grades go up," said Dr. Hassinger.

So they're letting you in on seven tips to get your student back on schedule and on track for a successful school year.

Tip #1

Cutting off screen time. It’s not that kids can’t be on their phones or tablets, Dr. Hassinger says it’s just not a good idea before bed.

"Typically after the sun goes down, that’s when your body should think it’s dark outside, and if they look at a screen too close to bedtime, they’ll actually suppress their own melatonin production and have a difficult time falling asleep," said Dr. Hassinger.

Tip #2

Nap time is no more.

“I know that’s sad to hear, I love napping, we all love napping, but it does not allow you to get that sleep that you need at night," said Dr. Hassinger.

Tip #3

If you have multiple kids, taper their bed times, that way they each get individual time to do their own routine.

Tip #4

You can reward them for doing their bedtime routine, but it shouldn't be food driven.

Well it’s gonna be your special mommy and daughter time and we’re gonna read a book alone," said Dr. Hassinger.

Tip #5

Start this new routine today .

"Sooner rather than later, it’ll make it easier and less difficult to make it to that September 8 morning, where you’re not screaming to get them out of the house on time," said Dr. Hassinger.

Tip #6

Stick with it.

"Even if it’s hard in the beginning, stick with it, but it will take a few days, which is why it’s nice to do it now, before we have the hassle of the school year," said Dr. Haassinger.

Tip #7

Stay consistent.

“We don’t know what this coming school year will look like, it's on us as parents to make sure our kids have good sleep habits and stick to them," said Dr. Monegro.

Good sleep habits can also help with immunity, helping students fight any virus not just COVID-19, per Dr. Hassinger.

If you have questions about your child's sleep just call them at 716-323-0370 or email sleep@upa.chob.edu.