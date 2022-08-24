State Sen. Sean Ryan declares victory in Democratic primary for NY's 61st Senate District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan has declared victory in the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 61st Senate District.

Around 11 p.m. with 91% of precincts reporting Ryan led with 87% of the vote (10,274) over Ben Carlisle with 13% of the vote (1,576).

Ryan, who currently represents the 60th Senate District, will face off against Incumbent New York State Senator Ed Rath in November.

Rath declared victory over former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra in the Republican primary around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.