BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican State Senator George Borrello declares victory in re-election for New York’s 57th Senate District

Borrello ran against Democratic nominee Daniel Brown.

100% of the precincts are reporting Borrello led with 70% of the vote over Democrat Daniel J. Brown.

Borrello currently represents the 57th Senate District. He assumed office in 2019 and was re-elected in 2020.