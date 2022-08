BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Brian Higgins is the projected winner of the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 26th Congressional District.

Around 11:30 p.m. with 95% of the precincts reporting Higgins led with 91% of the vote (26,556) over Emin "Eddie" Egriu with 9% of the vote (2,511).

Higgins has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005.

He will face off against Republican Steven Sams in November.