Watch Now

Democracy 2022

Actions

Melissa Hartman declares victory in Democratic primary race for Erie County Clerk

hartman.jpg
WKBW
hartman.jpg
Posted at 11:56 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 23:56:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman has declared victory in the Democratic primary race for Erie County Clerk.

Hartman declared victory over incumbent Mickey Kearns during a press conference around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 99% of precincts reporting, Hartman leads Kearns 64% (32,573 votes) to 36% (18,581 votes).

Kearns has served as Erie County Clerk since 2018.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United