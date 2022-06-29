BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman has declared victory in the Democratic primary race for Erie County Clerk.

Hartman declared victory over incumbent Mickey Kearns during a press conference around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

I want to express my gratitude to the voters of the Democratic Primary election for making me their candidate for Erie County Clerk. I am looking forward to carrying my campaign's message forward through November and becoming your next Erie County Clerk. pic.twitter.com/IGyUrb6wFE — Melissa Hartman for Erie County Clerk (@ElectMHartman) June 29, 2022

As of around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 99% of precincts reporting, Hartman leads Kearns 64% (32,573 votes) to 36% (18,581 votes).

Kearns has served as Erie County Clerk since 2018.