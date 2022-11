BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Early voting for the November 8 general election began on October 29 and wrapped up on November 6.

The Erie County Board of Elections issued its final report on early voting in the county on Sunday night. According to a release, 70,077 people voted across the nine days of early voting in Erie County.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the general election.

