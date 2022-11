BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Representative Brian Higgins (D) has declared victory in New York’s 26th Congressional District.

Higgins ran against Republican nominee Steven Sams.

100% of the precincts are reporting Higgins led with 64% of the vote over Republican nominee Steven Sams.

Higgins has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005.