BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Claudia Tenney has won the Republican primary for NY's 24th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

As of around 1 a.m. Wednesday with 74% of precincts reporting Tenney led with 53% of the vote (14,025) over Mario Fratto with 41% of the vote (10,801) and George Phillips with 6% of the vote (1,521).

Tenney, who currently serves the 22nd District, will face off against Democrat Steven Holden in November.