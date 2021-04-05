Wegmans to open vaccine appointment scheduling to anyone 18 and older Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans will open scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine to all New Yorkers age 18 and older tomorrow at 2 p.m. - the same day eligibility expands to include all New Yorkers 16 and older.

The Rochester-based supermarket chain will be receiving the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to fill appointments that will take place between April 8 and 14.

The Food and Drug Administration has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals under the age of 18. Because Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, Wegmans has no immediate plans to offer that vaccine, a spokesperson said.

Appointments can be made by visiting Wegmans.com/pharmacy. Customers who do not have computer access can call 1-800-207-6099 after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Like its competitor, Tops Markets has also been receiving the Moderna and J&J vaccine. Appointments are offered upon availability on the Tops website.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered locally by the New York State Department of Health at the University at Buffalo vaccination site.

For more information on vaccine locations across Western New York, visit wkbw.com/vaccinatingwny.

