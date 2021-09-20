UB to require proof of vaccination to attend sports and cultural events starting October 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting October 1, the University at Buffalo will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend any sporting or cultural event.

The first event to take place under the new policy will be the commencement celebration honoring the Class of 2020 on October 1. On that day, spectators will be required to prove they have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The following day, the UB football team plays Western Michigan at UB Stadium.

By October 30, spectators will need to be able to prove they are fully vaccinated-- meaning they received their second dose in a two-dose series or single dose of a one-dose vaccine two weeks ago-- in order to attend sporting or cultural events.

The policy will apply to all events at UB Stadium, Alumni Arena, Slee Hall, and the Center for the Arts, including football and basketball games and the university's Distinguished Speaker Series.

The university says Masks will still be required at all times for indoor events, including those at Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts and Slee Hall. Masks will required while indoors at UB Stadium, but will not be required while outdoors at the stadium.

Children under 12, who are currently unable to be vaccinated, will still be admitted to UB events. They must be masked at all times at all venues, whether indoors or outdoors.

Spectators can show proof of vaccination using a vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, the Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card. They must also be prepared to show photo ID.