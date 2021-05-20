'Take a Flight, Take a Shot:' 7 NYS airports, including Buffalo Niagara International Airport, becoming vaccination sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is rolling out a new "Take a Flight, Take a Shot" program, opening vaccination sites at seven airports across the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the program from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Thursday morning. The airports included in the program are:



Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Greater Rochester International Airport

Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Albany International Airport

Westchester County Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

The pop-up vaccination sites will be available to all United States residents arriving or departing at the airports. Airport workers will also be eligible.