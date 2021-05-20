Watch
'Take a Flight, Take a Shot:' 7 NYS airports, including Buffalo Niagara International Airport, becoming vaccination sites

WKBW
CUOMO BUFFALO AIRPORT
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is rolling out a new "Take a Flight, Take a Shot" program, opening vaccination sites at seven airports across the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the program from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Thursday morning. The airports included in the program are:

  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport
  • Greater Rochester International Airport
  • Syracuse Hancock International Airport
  • Albany International Airport
  • Westchester County Airport
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport

The pop-up vaccination sites will be available to all United States residents arriving or departing at the airports. Airport workers will also be eligible.

