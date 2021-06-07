NYS to open pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in areas with lower vaccination rates

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state will open 11 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in areas where data shows the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average.
NEW YORK CITY
Prospect Plaza Community Center
1835 Sterling Place
Brooklyn, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12
Challenge Charter Middle School
12-79 Redfern Avenue
Far Rockaway, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12
SAGE Crotona Senior Center
1794 Prospect Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10
CAPITAL REGION
Coeyman's Hollow Volunteer Fire House, 1290 NY-143
Coeyman's Hollow, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10
SOUTHERN TIER
Windsor Fire Department
4 Academy Street
Windsor, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12
FINGER LAKES
Greater Harvest Baptist Church
12 Driving Park Avenue
Rochester, NY
Open: Friday, June 11
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Assumption Church
812 N Salina Street
Syracuse, NY
Open: Wednesday, June 9
WESTERN NEW YORK
Northwest Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open: Friday, June 11
LONG ISLAND
Smith Point County Park
1 William Floyd Parkway
Shirley, NY
Open: Friday, June 11
Roosevelt Library
27 West Fulton Avenue
Roosevelt, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10
MID-HUDSON
Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center
110 Bethune Blvd
Spring Valley, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12
The state says it will expand the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks.
The governor also announced Monday most remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when New York's vaccination rate reaches 70%. You can find more information here.
"Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Governor Cuomo said. "Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations. The vaccine is safe and effective -- and if we want to defeat this virus, we need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible."