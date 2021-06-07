NYS to open pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in areas with lower vaccination rates

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state will open 11 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in areas where data shows the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average.

NEW YORK CITY

Prospect Plaza Community Center

1835 Sterling Place

Brooklyn, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

Challenge Charter Middle School

12-79 Redfern Avenue

Far Rockaway, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

SAGE Crotona Senior Center

1794 Prospect Avenue

Bronx, NY

Open: Thursday, June 10

CAPITAL REGION

Coeyman's Hollow Volunteer Fire House, 1290 NY-143

Coeyman's Hollow, NY

Open: Thursday, June 10

SOUTHERN TIER

Windsor Fire Department

4 Academy Street

Windsor, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

FINGER LAKES

Greater Harvest Baptist Church

12 Driving Park Avenue

Rochester, NY

Open: Friday, June 11

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Assumption Church

812 N Salina Street

Syracuse, NY

Open: Wednesday, June 9

WESTERN NEW YORK

Northwest Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Open: Friday, June 11

LONG ISLAND

Smith Point County Park

1 William Floyd Parkway

Shirley, NY

Open: Friday, June 11

Roosevelt Library

27 West Fulton Avenue

Roosevelt, NY

Open: Thursday, June 10

MID-HUDSON

Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center

110 Bethune Blvd

Spring Valley, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

The state says it will expand the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks.

The governor also announced Monday most remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when New York's vaccination rate reaches 70%. You can find more information here.

"Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Governor Cuomo said. "Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations. The vaccine is safe and effective -- and if we want to defeat this virus, we need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible."