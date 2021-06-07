New York State to lift remaining restrictions when state hits 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when the state hits 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The current NYS vaccination rate is 68.6%, the governor said when the 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate is reached remaining restrictions will be lifted across commercial and social settings which include:

Capacity restrictions

Social distancing

Cleaning and disinfection

Health screening

Contact information for potential tracing

The state says the mask requirements remain in place, consistent with CDC guidance.

#BREAKING: Most remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted when 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.



We’re only 1.4% away from hitting that goal.



Get vaccinated. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2021

According to the state, the following institutional restrictions will remain in place:

Large venues

Schools

Public transit

Homeless shelters

Correctional and healthcare facilities

When asked Monday how long it would take the state to reach the 70% vaccination rate, Cuomo said he believed it would take eight days.