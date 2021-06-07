Watch

New York State to lift remaining restrictions when state hits 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate

Spencer Platt/AP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021, in New York. Cuomo has announced that Broadway will reopen on September 14, with some tickets going on sale beginning tomorrow. Theaters, a popular draw for tourists, will be open at 100 percent capacity, the governor says. Cuomo has also announced that visitors to both Yankee and Mets baseball games will soon be able to receive a vaccination at the ball field and in return will get a free ticket to another game. (Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 07, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when the state hits 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The current NYS vaccination rate is 68.6%, the governor said when the 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate is reached remaining restrictions will be lifted across commercial and social settings which include:

  • Capacity restrictions
  • Social distancing
  • Cleaning and disinfection
  • Health screening
  • Contact information for potential tracing

The state says the mask requirements remain in place, consistent with CDC guidance.

According to the state, the following institutional restrictions will remain in place:

  • Large venues
  • Schools
  • Public transit
  • Homeless shelters
  • Correctional and healthcare facilities

When asked Monday how long it would take the state to reach the 70% vaccination rate, Cuomo said he believed it would take eight days.

