New York State to lift remaining restrictions when state hits 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when the state hits 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate.
The current NYS vaccination rate is 68.6%, the governor said when the 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate is reached remaining restrictions will be lifted across commercial and social settings which include:
- Capacity restrictions
- Social distancing
- Cleaning and disinfection
- Health screening
- Contact information for potential tracing
The state says the mask requirements remain in place, consistent with CDC guidance.
#BREAKING: Most remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted when 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2021
We’re only 1.4% away from hitting that goal.
Get vaccinated.
According to the state, the following institutional restrictions will remain in place:
- Large venues
- Schools
- Public transit
- Homeless shelters
- Correctional and healthcare facilities
When asked Monday how long it would take the state to reach the 70% vaccination rate, Cuomo said he believed it would take eight days.