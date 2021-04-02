NYS to hold community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Western New York April 6 & 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State will hold 18 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state over the next week.

Here in Western New York there will be three clinics. Vaccinations are by appointment only and the governor's office says the host sites and partner providers will work with community leaders to identify those who are eligible and schedule appointments.

Pilgrim Baptist Church

665 Michigan Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9AM-4PM

**all appointments at this site have been filled**

Native Pride Travel Plaza

11359 Southwestern Blvd.

Irving, NY

Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-3PM

More information here

Gowanda Fire Hall

230 Aldrich Street

Gowanda, NY

Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10AM-2PM

"We are continuing to set up community-based pop-up sites across our state because we remain committed to making sure the vaccine is accessible for all New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "These sites have allowed us to reach our hard-hit communities and to address the skepticism around the vaccine, and they have been instrumental in making the vaccine distribution more equitable. Our collaboration with local leaders and organizations is proof of just how important these voices are in their respective communities, and we will continue to work with them until every New Yorker has access to the vaccine."