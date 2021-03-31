COVID-19 vaccination pop-up April 7 to serve Seneca Nation, surrounding communities

IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — The JC Seneca Foundation and G-Health Enterprises will hold a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up on April 7.

The pop-up will take place at the Native Pride Travel Plaza on the Tallchief Territory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say this is a collaboration between Seneca Nation businessman, J.C. Seneca, and President of Buffalo’s G-Health Enterprises, Dr. Raul Vazquez, M.D. F.A.A.F.P., to bring healthcare and medical services to Native territories and surrounding communities.

“We are grateful to Dr. Vazquez for providing 400 Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccines for our first Native Pride Travel Plaza pop-up,” Seneca said.

Around 400 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from Allegany and Cattaraugus Territories, and residents from surrounding communities, 18 years of age and older.

Those who wish to attend the pop-up are encouraged to visit the following website and use the “Native Pride COVID-19 Registration” link to sign up. If you are unable to sign up online you can call (716) 427-9378 or (716) 445-1663.

If you are unable to sign up online or by phone you can sign up at the pop-up the day of the clinic.

“We know that due to issues of supply, access, and the logistics of such events, people in rural areas are struggling to get vaccinated,” Vazquez stated. “That’s why J.C. and I are working together to produce this Native Pride pop-up on the Tallchief Territory. The important thing is to get this news out to the people of the Cattaraugus and Allegany Territories, as well as those in the surrounding communities, to ensure that all 400 vaccines will be distributed.”