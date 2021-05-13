New York State to immediately implement use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will immediately implement the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between ages 12 and 15.

"Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. That decision followed a thorough review of data and FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorization for this vaccine earlier this week. To further ensure the safety and effectiveness of New York State's vaccination program, I directed Dr. Zucker and the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force to conduct a concurrent review. I accepted their recommendation and am authorizing all providers enrolled in the NYS COVID-19 vaccination program to expand eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 12-15 age group, effective immediately," Gov. Cuomo said. "Children under the age of 18 now account for more than 20 percent of new cases in this country, and vaccine authorization for a younger population will allow the state to continue its tremendous progress towards winning the war against COVID. More than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State to date."

This follows an announcement from CVS allowing 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated at any CVS pharmacy in the state beginning on Thursday.

So far, 48.8 percent of all New Yorkers have been vaccinated.

