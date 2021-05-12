CVS Health opens appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 to 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — CVS Health announced it will open up appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 to 15 starting Thursday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week for those ages 12 to 15. The vaccine was previously authorized for those 16 and older. Wednesday a group of immunization experts gave their recommendation for the expanded age group to get the vaccine.

CVS says patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability although walk-ins are accepted. For those 12 to 15, parental or legal guardian consent is required and they must be accompanied by an adult.

According to CVS, over 365 CVS Pharmacies across New York will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”