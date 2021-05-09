Watch
Nearly 150 people received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Resurgence pop-up clinic

Jeddy Johnson
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 09, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says nearly 150 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Resurgence Brewing Company on Chicago Street, Saturday.

A spokesperson for the health department says 146 people had their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the brewery.

Those who attended the clinic received a free drink token they can redeem at the brewery.

The Erie County Department of Health is holding three more clinics at local breweries, with the next one at Flying Bison on May 12.

