ECDOH holding 'Shot and a Chaser' pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Resurgence Brewing Co., Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Resurgence Brewing Company in Buffalo is giving away a token for a free beverage if you get your first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Grab a shot and a beer this Saturday at the @ResurgenceBrew vaccine pop-up. Appointments are highly encouraged but walk-ins are welcomed. Make sure to bring id and after getting your shot take your vaccine card over to Resurgence for a beer on them!https://t.co/ulpgF8eZAw pic.twitter.com/QeooMzEMaj — vaxwny (@vaxwny) May 6, 2021

The clinic is one of four pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics where you get a free drink token if you get your first dose.



Flying Bison Brewing Company (5/12)

Steelbound Brewery in Springville (5/15)

Thin Man/Tappo (5/15)

Walk-ins are allowed but you're encouraged to register for an appointment.

You can find a full schedule of Erie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics by clicking here.