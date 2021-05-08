Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

ECDOH holding 'Shot and a Chaser' pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Resurgence Brewing Co., Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Resurgence Brewing Company/Facebook
Resurgence Brewing is closing its Niagara Street location.
resurgence1.png
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 10:11:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Resurgence Brewing Company in Buffalo is giving away a token for a free beverage if you get your first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

The clinic is one of four pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics where you get a free drink token if you get your first dose.

  • Flying Bison Brewing Company (5/12)
  • Steelbound Brewery in Springville (5/15)
  • Thin Man/Tappo (5/15)

Walk-ins are allowed but you're encouraged to register for an appointment.

You can find a full schedule of Erie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma