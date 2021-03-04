Menu

Mass vaccination sites to open in Batavia and Olean Friday, all appointments filled

Posted at 9:24 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:17:38-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, two new mass vaccination sites will open in Western New York to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine obtained by New York State.

The sites are in Batavia and Jamestown. Registration can be completed online through the state's "Am I Eligible" website, or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Appointments must be schedled in advance.

Both sites will be open starting Friday through Tuesday:

SUNY Genesee Community College
UPDATE: As of 9:49 a.m. Thursday, the Batavia site's appointments are full.
1 College Rd
Batavia, NY 14020

Friday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sunday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Jamestown Community College - Olean Campus
UPDATE: As of 9:56 a.m. Thursday, the Olean site's appointments are full.
260 North Union Street
Olean, NY 14760

Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sunday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

An additional site is opening at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. The short-term mass vaccination sites will each distribute 3,500 vaccine doses between Friday and Tuesday. In all, the state is expecting to receive 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. Other doses will be distributed to other vaccination sites in the state.

The Johnson & Johnson version of the COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's versions in that requires only a single dose, rather than two doses. You can read the differences between the three types of vaccines with FDA emergency use authorization here.

