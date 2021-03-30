Menu

I lost my COVID-19 vaccination card, now what do I do?

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 12:45:59-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — As New York State continues to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, more New Yorkers are being vaccinated.

Under current state guidance you will need share your COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to enter major stadiums and arenas, wedding receptions and other events above the social gathering limit.

But what should you do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card?

7 Eyewitness News reached out to the state to get the answer for you.

As we move towards fully re-opening New York State, it's important to keep proof of your COVID-19 vaccine in a place that is convenient and safe.

This can be accomplished in a number of ways, including taking a photo of your card or utilizing New York's Excelsior Pass, a digital pass specifically designed to help fast-track a return to participating in public events.

If you lose your proof of COVID-19 vaccination you should contact the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) and we will provide you with a copy of your immunization record from the New York State Immunization Information System.
- New York State Department of Health

In short, if you lose your card and don't have New York's Excelsior Pass, you should call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) to get a replacement copy.

You can learn more about Excelsior Pass here.

