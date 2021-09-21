Hochul announces #VaxtoSchool campaign, launching 120 pop-up vaccination sites in 12 weeks statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an announcement on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to add 120 new pop-up vaccination sites across New York State over the next 12 weeks through the #VaxtoSchool campaign.

The campaign aims to raise vaccination rates among students ages 12 to 17. While Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved for those ages 16 and older, children ages 12 to 15 are approved for the vaccine through an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

Specific locations have not yet been announced for the pop-up sites. However, the state says it will focus on areas with low vaccination rates among teens. Each site will have a medical professional on hand to answer any questions parents and guardians have about the vaccine.

In addition, information is available for families through the state's #VaxtoSchool campaign website. The state has also launched a @vaccinateNY Instagram account to educate students and their families.

Parents and guardians interested in learning more can go to the campaign website or the state's FAQ on vaccines. Vaccine locations can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233, or texting your zip code to 438829. Parents and guardians setting up an appointment for a teenager should ensure the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.