Get a COVID-19 vaccine, get free tickets to Darien Lake

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are offering two free tickets to the amusement park at Six Flags Darien Lake, if you attend their COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Human Resources Center at 1501 Sumner Road in Corfu.

“As we transition away from the larger mass vaccination clinic approach, we will be hosting mobile clinics that will be held in various locations throughout our communities along with smaller scaled clinics at both of the health departments moving forward,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health. “Working with community partners in both counties is a great way to reach out to those who want to be vaccinated against COVID.”

The clinic is offering both the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You'll need to register for the Pfizer vaccine, while walk-ins and appointments are accepted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health departments are also offering other appointments throughout Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Orleans counties that you can find by clicking here.