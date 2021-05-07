Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans counties to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans counties will host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
In Cattaraugus County the health department is partnering with school districts for the clinics.
Those 16 and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to receive the vaccine. Officials say appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-ins will be available. You can make an appointment here. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and requires a second dose 21 days after the first dose.
Tuesday May 11th, 2021
2:30- 5:00 PM
Gowanda High School Gym
Wednesday May 12th, 2021
2:45- 5:00 PM
Portville School North Gym
Thursday May 13th, 2021
3:30- 5:00 PM
Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School Gym
Friday May 14th, 2021
3:30- 5:00 PM
Randolph High School Gym
Monday May 17th 2021
3:15 – 5:00 PM
Allegany-Limestone High School
Wednesday May 19th, 2021
2:40 – 5:00 PM
Yorkshire-Pioneer High School Gym
Thursday May 20th, 2021
3:00- 5:00 PM
Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School Gym
Monday May 24th, 2021
2:30 - 4:00 PM
Salamanca Senior High School Gym
Tuesday May 25th, 2021
To Be Determined
Hinsdale High School
In Genesee and Orleans counties they will host clinics with the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) and Moderna vaccines that will be available for walk-in and registration. They will also host Pfizer clinics that will be by registration only. To make an appointment for a specific clinic you can click on the link beside the clinic information. The J&J vaccine is a single dose, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose.
Monday 5/10
9:00-11:30am
1:30-4:30pm
Ridgeway Fire Hall 11392 Ridge Rd, Medina
Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/PfizerRidgeway
J&J: Walk-ins
Tuesday 5/11
1:00-5:00pm
Six Flags Darien Lake Human Resources 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu
Pfizer: Appointment Only http://bit.ly/DarienLakePfizer
J&J: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/DarienLakeJanssen
Wednesday 5/12
9:00-11:00am
GCC Athletic Arena 1 College Rd, Batavia
Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/ModernaGCC
J&J: Walk-ins
Thursday 5/13
1:00-4:00pm
Ridgeway Fire Hall 11392 Ridge Rd, Medina
Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt.1:00-4:00pm http://bit.ly/PfizerRidgeway
J&J: Walk-ins
Friday 5/14
3:00-7:00pm
Batavia Downs Gaming 8315 Park Rd, Batavia
J&J: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/VaccineBataviaDowns
Saturday 5/15
9:00-12:00pm
GCC Athletic Arena 1 College Rd, Batavia
Pfizer: Appointment Only http://bit.ly/PfizerGCC
J&J: Walk-ins