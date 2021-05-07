Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans counties to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans counties will host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

In Cattaraugus County the health department is partnering with school districts for the clinics.

Those 16 and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to receive the vaccine. Officials say appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-ins will be available. You can make an appointment here. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and requires a second dose 21 days after the first dose.

Tuesday May 11th, 2021

2:30- 5:00 PM

Gowanda High School Gym

Wednesday May 12th, 2021

2:45- 5:00 PM

Portville School North Gym

Thursday May 13th, 2021

3:30- 5:00 PM

Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School Gym

Friday May 14th, 2021

3:30- 5:00 PM

Randolph High School Gym

Monday May 17th 2021

3:15 – 5:00 PM

Allegany-Limestone High School

Wednesday May 19th, 2021

2:40 – 5:00 PM

Yorkshire-Pioneer High School Gym

Thursday May 20th, 2021

3:00- 5:00 PM

Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School Gym

Monday May 24th, 2021

2:30 - 4:00 PM

Salamanca Senior High School Gym

Tuesday May 25th, 2021

To Be Determined

Hinsdale High School

In Genesee and Orleans counties they will host clinics with the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) and Moderna vaccines that will be available for walk-in and registration. They will also host Pfizer clinics that will be by registration only. To make an appointment for a specific clinic you can click on the link beside the clinic information. The J&J vaccine is a single dose, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose.

Monday 5/10

9:00-11:30am

1:30-4:30pm

Ridgeway Fire Hall 11392 Ridge Rd, Medina

Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/PfizerRidgeway

J&J: Walk-ins

Tuesday 5/11

1:00-5:00pm

Six Flags Darien Lake Human Resources 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu

Pfizer: Appointment Only http://bit.ly/DarienLakePfizer

J&J: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/DarienLakeJanssen

Wednesday 5/12

9:00-11:00am

GCC Athletic Arena 1 College Rd, Batavia

Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/ModernaGCC

J&J: Walk-ins

Thursday 5/13

1:00-4:00pm

Ridgeway Fire Hall 11392 Ridge Rd, Medina

Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt.1:00-4:00pm http://bit.ly/PfizerRidgeway

J&J: Walk-ins

Friday 5/14

3:00-7:00pm

Batavia Downs Gaming 8315 Park Rd, Batavia

J&J: Walk-ins & Apt. http://bit.ly/VaccineBataviaDowns

Saturday 5/15

9:00-12:00pm

GCC Athletic Arena 1 College Rd, Batavia

Pfizer: Appointment Only http://bit.ly/PfizerGCC

J&J: Walk-ins