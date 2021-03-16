Menu

Erie County to receive nearly 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the next week

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 3:14 AM, Mar 16, 2021
Erie County is expecting to receive nearly 21,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the coming days.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Monday afternoon the county would be receiving 20,860 doses for distribution across all vaccination sites countywide.

About 9,100 will go directly to the 68 pharmacies that are administering the vaccine.

Poloncarz also said 4,810 doses would go to the Erie County Department of Health.

The department has been administering shots at three mass vaccination sites. You can find out where those are by clicking here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources