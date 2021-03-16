Erie County to receive nearly 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the next week

ERIE COUNTY IS EXPECTING TO RECEIVE NEARLY 21,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the coming days. — Erie County is expecting to receive nearly 21,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the coming days.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Monday afternoon the county would be receiving 20,860 doses for distribution across all vaccination sites countywide.

NYS has informed @ECDOH that for the next week 20,860 COVID-19 Vaccine doses will be distributed to all vaccination sites in Erie County, 9,100 of which will be administered by 68 pharmacies across the county. @ECDOH is expecting 4,810 doses in total; we may be receiving more. pic.twitter.com/aNBb5dHS4S — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 15, 2021

About 9,100 will go directly to the 68 pharmacies that are administering the vaccine.

Poloncarz also said 4,810 doses would go to the Erie County Department of Health.

The department has been administering shots at three mass vaccination sites. You can find out where those are by clicking here.