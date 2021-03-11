Menu

Erie County holding pop-up vaccination clinics to get shots to WNYers

Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:03:17-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is hosting a number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local senior centers.

On Thursday, one will open at Concord Senior Center. Another will be held the week of March 15 at the Cheektowaga Senior Center, but an exact date has not yet been announced for that one.

All of these clinics are available by appointment only, starting with people age 65 and older on the county's waiting list, that as of Tuesday, had about 20,000 people on it.

You can get on the waiting list by signing up here.

