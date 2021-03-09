Erie County: 20,000 people on COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Gale Burstein says increase in vaccine eligibility does not increase vaccine supply.

This is true in Erie County, where the county says 20,000 people are currently on their eligibility list waiting for an appointment.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is scheduling appointments starting from the first people who filled out this form.

The county says 1-4 eligible adults in Erie County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a little more than 24% of all adults in the county. More than 13% off all adults in Erie County have received both doses.

“We’re getting less vaccine this week than we did last week, so the vaccine supply is still tight,” said Dr. Gale Burstein.

Key Bank Center also opens up for vaccines as of Wednesday.

