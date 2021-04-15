Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Erie County announces three one-day pop-up vaccination sites in Buffalo in next ten days

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:13:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has announced three new pop-up PODs (points of distribution) in Buffalo over the next ten days, each accessible by registering with the county for vaccine appointments or calling the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line (716-858-2929).

While anyone 16 or older can register with the county for an appointment, the three pop-up vaccination sites are only available to people 18 and older because they are offering the Moderna vaccine.

The pop-up sites are happening at the following locations:

  • Sat., April 17 at Southside Elementary (430 Southside Parkway) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thurs., April 22 at Durham Memorial Outreach Center (200 E. Eagle Street) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sat., April 24 at Rich Products (1 Robert Rich Way) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to registering for appointments online, residents can schedule by phone or ask questions using the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line, (716) 858-2929.

The Erie County Department of Health reports appointments are also available at the KeyBank Center through the county's online registration system.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources