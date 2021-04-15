Erie County announces three one-day pop-up vaccination sites in Buffalo in next ten days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has announced three new pop-up PODs (points of distribution) in Buffalo over the next ten days, each accessible by registering with the county for vaccine appointments or calling the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line (716-858-2929).

While anyone 16 or older can register with the county for an appointment, the three pop-up vaccination sites are only available to people 18 and older because they are offering the Moderna vaccine.

The pop-up sites are happening at the following locations:



Sat., April 17 at Southside Elementary (430 Southside Parkway) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thurs., April 22 at Durham Memorial Outreach Center (200 E. Eagle Street) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat., April 24 at Rich Products (1 Robert Rich Way) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to registering for appointments online, residents can schedule by phone or ask questions using the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line, (716) 858-2929.

The Erie County Department of Health reports appointments are also available at the KeyBank Center through the county's online registration system.