Erie County announces "Shot and a Chaser" COVID-19 vaccination program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County announced it is partnering with local breweries to hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The "Shot and a Chaser" vaccination program will offer those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a brewery a free drink.

The first pop-up as part of the program will be held on May 8 at Resurgence Brewing Co. from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You will need to register online.

Breweries who would like to participate can call (716) 858-2827 or by email at jason.hurley@erie.gov to sign up.

New York State announced beginning Thursday all New York State COVID-19 vaccination sites will accept walk-ins for anyone 16 and older to be vaccinated.

Local health departments that operate COVID-19 vaccine sites can accept walk-ins on Thursday as well.