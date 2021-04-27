Watch
Erie County announces "Shot and a Chaser" COVID-19 vaccination program

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:28:41-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County announced it is partnering with local breweries to hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The "Shot and a Chaser" vaccination program will offer those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a brewery a free drink.

The first pop-up as part of the program will be held on May 8 at Resurgence Brewing Co. from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You will need to register online.

Breweries who would like to participate can call (716) 858-2827 or by email at jason.hurley@erie.gov to sign up.

New York State announced beginning Thursday all New York State COVID-19 vaccination sites will accept walk-ins for anyone 16 and older to be vaccinated.

Local health departments that operate COVID-19 vaccine sites can accept walk-ins on Thursday as well.

