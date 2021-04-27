Watch
New York State COVID-19 vaccination sites to accept walk-ins for anyone 16+ starting Thursday

Source: CNN
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 27, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced beginning Thursday all New York State COVID-19 vaccination sites will accept walk-ins for anyone 16 and older to be vaccinated.

Local health departments that operate COVID-19 vaccine sites can accept walk-ins on Thursday as well.

Cuomo said this is in response to those who are hesitant to get the vaccine due to the appointment process.

You can find a list of NYS vaccine sites here.

