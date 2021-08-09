Watch
ECDOH to provide food and drink voucher to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine at Erie County Fair

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:32:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Erie County Fair.

Officials say the county's mobile RV unit will be stationed next to the Expo Hall each day offering the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12-17 and the Moderna vaccine to adults ages 18 and older. For those under 18, parental consent is required.

ECDOH says those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Erie County Fair will receive food and drink vouchers, a $10 value, for use at participating concession stands.

The fair will run from August 11 through August 22, you can find more information here.

