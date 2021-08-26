A Buffalo woman’s COVID journey and message to get vaccinated

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Wearing a Tie Dye dress and holding a vase of roses, Ericka Morse ended her more than three week hospital COIVD journey ready to head home to continue her recovery from COVID-19.

WKBW Ericka Morse ended her more than three week hospital COIVD journey at Buffalo General.



Morse says she was not vaccinated against the virus.

“I kept saying I was waiting for a sign from God — well I got the ultimate sign from God,” reflected Morse.

“Why didn't you want to get your vaccine prior to getting sick?" Buckley questioned.

“I was afraid of how quick it came along and I didn't know — I didn't know,” responded Morse.

WKBW Ericka Morse hugs a Buffalo General hospital worker as she leaves.



Ericka says she's not sure how she caught COVID but woke up one day not feeling right. She was hospitalized July 31 and placed on a ventilator August 2.

Her mother, Denise Morse and older sister, Michelle Spight say Ericka was very sick.

“She could barely breathe — she was gasping at that point,” recalls Spight.

WKBW Older sister, Michelle Spight say Ericka was very sick.

“The doctor said it wasn't good, but I believe in God and I begin to pray and I called on the prayer warriors,” cried Morse.

“Basically she was very, very scared and was giving me her final arrangements and was saying I love you and if I don't make it out of here these are what my final arrangements are,” said Spight.

That's when the family says they prayed very hard for Ericka's recovery.

WKBW Denise Morse, mother, broke down reflecting on her daughter's illness.

“But I thank God he saw fit to keep my daughter here,” Morse stated.

Ericka spent 23 days on the 6th floor of Buffalo General in the ICU on a ventilator, but now she's healthy enough to go home on her birthday.

WKBW Front lawn of Ericka's Buffalo home decorated for her birthday and welcome home.

“It’s the best birthday present — yes it is,” declared Morse.

Morse turned 46 Thursday, but as she was getting ready to leave the hospital she said she felt more like 78 feeling weakened from COVID.

WKBW Front lawn decorated for her homecoming & birthday.

This past Sunday Ericka was taken off the ventilator.

Her only daughter, 21-year-old Nia Morse, says it was a long wait for her mother's return.

WKBW 21-year-old Nia Morse, daughter.

“It feels amazing knowing that my mom is home because now — at first it was just like a house — as soon as she left — it was just a house, but now it's home — home is where your heart is — so everything is complete now,” remarked Morse.

But Ericka says she now needs occupational therapy to help walk and move her arms. She struggle getting into her house.

I asked her what her message is to those who are still hesitating to get vaccinated.

WKBW Ericka Morse with her sister who is elated she is being released.

“We can’t be afraid. You just to got take a chance — go ahead and take the chance. You're either going to be on that ventilator and not come off or you can take the chance of taking the shot and surviving,” answered Morse.

