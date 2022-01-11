University at Buffalo expanding COVID-19 vaccine policy for public cultural events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine policy for public cultural events.

UB announced starting January 17 it will require children ages 5 to 11 have proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend public cultural events. This includes events at Slee Hall, the Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena. The policy has already been in place for those ages 12 and older.

The university said the expansion of the policy is a result of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use for children ages 5 through 11. The expanded policy for cultural events aligns with the university's policy for sporting events that went into place January 1.

According to UB, children ages 5 to 11 will be required to have proof of at least the first dose of the vaccine. By February 14 they will be required to have proof they completed their vaccination series. The university said acceptable forms of proof are: vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card.

UB also requires masks to be worn at all times while indoors and in public settings on campus.