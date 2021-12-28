UB expanding COVID-19 vaccine policy for athletics spectators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo is expanding their COVID-19 vaccine requirement for spectators at athletic events at Alumni Arena.

Starting January 1, children aged 5-11 will have to show proof they've received at least one dose of the vaccine. The university is expanding it's current policy, which is currently in place for all spectators 12-and-older.

The rule applies to anyone watching men's and women's basketball, swimming, diving and wrestling in-person.

A vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card are all acceptable forms of proof. Attendees should also be prepared to show photo ID.

The university's policy will also expand on February 1, at which point children 5-11 will be required to show proof they've completed their vaccination series.

UB will also continue to require masks be worn at all times while inside Alumni Arena.