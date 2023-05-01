U.S. to lift COVID-19 vaccine mandate at U.S.-Canada border on May 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On May 11 the U.S. will lift its requirement for Canadians crossing into the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26).

In March 2020 the U.S.-Canada border closed to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada dropped all COVID-19-related entry restrictions on October 1, 2022, but the U.S. continued to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Canadians crossing into the U.S.

That mandate will now be lifted on May 11 and coincides with the U.S. ending the national public health emergency for the coronavirus.