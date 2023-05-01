U.S. to lift COVID-19 vaccine mandate at U.S.-Canada border on May 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On May 11 the U.S. will lift its requirement for Canadians crossing into the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26).
In March 2020 the U.S.-Canada border closed to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada dropped all COVID-19-related entry restrictions on October 1, 2022, but the U.S. continued to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Canadians crossing into the U.S.
That mandate will now be lifted on May 11 and coincides with the U.S. ending the national public health emergency for the coronavirus.
“For over three years now there have been barriers to cross-border travel. It has kept families apart and impeded economic recovery. While long overdue, this last lifting of pandemic restrictions is certainly welcome news and critically important as we seek opportunities to encourage a robust cross-border exchange that delivers shared prosperity.”
- Congressman Higgins