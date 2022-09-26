Canada to drop all COVID-19-related entry restrictions effective October 1

OTTAWA, O.N. (WKBW) — The Canadian government announced it will be dropping its COVID-19-related entry restrictions effective Saturday, October 1.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has taken a layered approach to border management to protect the health and safety of Canadians. As the pandemic situation has continued to evolve, adjustments to border measures have been informed by the latest evidence, available data, operational considerations, and the epidemiological situation, both in Canada and internationally. Today the Government of Canada announced the removal of all COVID-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022," a release says.

The government said the removal of the restrictions is due to a number of factors including:

Modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fuelled wave

Canada’s high vaccination rates

Lower hospitalization and death rates

Availability and use of vaccine boosters, rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19

A release says effective October 1 all travelers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:

Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

Provide proof of vaccination;

Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada

Undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or

Wear masks on planes and trains

“Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border. However, we expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures. I also thank the dedicated public health officers and frontline staff at our land borders and airports who have worked tirelessly to protect the health and safety of people in Canada for the last two years.” - Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health