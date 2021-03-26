Menu

Testing finds "California" variants of COVID-19 in Erie County; strain is 20% more transmissible

George Calin/AP
A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party’s senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/George Calin)
Coronavirus tests
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 12:15:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Testing performed by the University at Buffalo has detected "California" variants of COVID-19 in five specimens collected from Erie County residents.

An interdisciplinary team at UB's New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences performed genetic sequencing on almost 1,000 specimens, looking for mutations of COVID-19. The team found "California" variants in five samples, three of which were taken on January 15 and two of which were taken on January 20.

The "California" variants are named after where they were first discovered in July of last year. The variants are 20% more transmissible-- meaning able to be passed from one person to another-- than the original COVID-19 strain, according to the CDC. Current treatments for COVID-19 are also less effective against the "California" variants.

“With vaccination rates rising and public health measures still largely in place, we would expect to see case numbers and hospitalizations decline since January,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “Instead, we now see the number of new cases and hospitalizations increasing. We need to continue this sequencing work before drawing any firm conclusions, but it is very possible that more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants are preventing further decreases in our case numbers.”

