NYSDOH begins process of repealing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health has confirmed to 7 News that it has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers at regulated health care facilities across the state.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement went into place for health care workers across the state in 2021.

“Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities. Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will no longer enforce the requirement. However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.” - NYSDOH

In January 2023, a state Supreme Court judge ruled that the Commissioner of Health for New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health overstepped their authority when mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers. The judge wrote in the ruling that the mandate is "null, void."