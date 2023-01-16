NY vaccine mandate for healthcare workers 'null, void' following judge ruling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge ruled on Friday that the Commissioner of Health for New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health overstepped their authority when mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers by mandating a vaccine not included in state public health law.

Judge Gerard Neri sided with Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, a group of medical workers who filed on October 20, 2022. The judge wrote in the ruling that the mandate is "null, void."

"In true Orwellian fashion, the Respondents acknowledge then-current COVID-19 shots do not prevent transmission,” he also wrote.

According to a statement from NYS DOH in an email to 7 News, the state department is "exploring all options" moving forward.

"The requirement that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 protects vulnerable New Yorkers and the people who care for them, and it is a critical public health tool. The State Health Department strongly disagrees with the judge’s decision and is exploring all options," a spokesperson wrote in an email.