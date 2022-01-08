NY Attorney General receives complaints of false advertising at WNY COVID-19 testing sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an interview with 7News on Friday, New York Attorney General Letita James said her office has received complaints from Western New York residents that some COVID-19 testing sites are taking longer for results than promised.

"We've got complaints in Buffalo, across the state people promised PCR tests results in a timely manner, but have not received it," said James.

On Tuesday, 7News told you about letters from James that warned downstate companies not delivering on their promise.

While no companies in Western New York have officially been warned by the Attorney General's Office, James said if a company is notified it must change wording on its website and signage to reflect the actual turnaround time for test results.

"If they fail again to correct advertising, if they fail to deliver the results as promised, and as advertised, then we will take action," explained James, who said it's false advertising by companies that promote quicker result times than the reality.

If a COVID-19 testing site has or is making you wait longer for results than what they promoted, James said call her office (1-800-771-7755) or email ag.ny.gov

"I would love to hear from residents in the Buffalo area," emphasized James."

For Carmela Scott, of Tonawanda, Friday marked 10 days since she was tested. Scott and seven family members went to Community Testing Services in Williamsville shortly after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Christmas Day.

Scott and her seven family members got rapid COVID tests at Community Testing Services that quickly came back negative, but PCR test results have been a no show for all eight people.

Scott said she was told results would be back in 48 hours. When she got inside the test building, Scott said an employee told her results would take up to seven days, but now its been 10 days.

On Community Testing Services' website, the homepage does state that due to a busy testing period results are taking between five to seven days, and they "are currently working toward a resolution that will return PCR resulting times to 24-48 hours." The website says that resolution will be in place by Monday, January 10.

On Tuesday Community Testing Services said Scott and her family would receive results in 36 hours, but Scott said that didn't happen. They suggested for her to get tested again if no results came back.

"I sent it back saying 36 hours have come and gone and we haven’t heard anything from anyone," said Scott.

Community Testing Services has not gotten back to 7News for comment.

