NY AG issues warning to testing companies that fail to deliver results on time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday New York Attorney General Letitia James issued letters warning two COVID-19 testing companies to stop false advertisement quick results if they can't produce them on time. James said the companies promised results in 24-72 hours, but instead had people wait close to a week. James said the longest wait was 11 days.

Attorney General James also issued similar letters days before the new year to other New York City area companies.

"Any New Yorker who continues to see misrepresentations about COVID-19 test turnaround times is encouraged to file a complaint with my office immediately," said James in a statement.

If you are dealing with a COVID-19 testing company taking longer with results than advertised, you can file a complaint with the Office of the New York Attorney General.

Privately owned testing sites in WNY are seeing delays due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, but managing through. WNY Rapid Testing owner Karen Misiak says their test results come back to the patient anywhere from 15 minutes to the next day. That quick turnaround comes with a price range of $65 - $225.

On Tuesday the WellNow Urgent Care on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo was quiet, but people were still coming in to get tested. A representative tells 7News results with the holiday rush are getting back to people in two to four days. CVS tells 7News they're results are getting back to customers in one to two days.

